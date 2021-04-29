Cambodia is studying the feasibility of allowing vaccinated tourists from low-risk markets to enter the country by the fourth quarter.

Tourism minister Thong Khon said his ministry will work with provincial authorities and the vaccination commission to vaccinate locals and tourism providers, according to a 27 April update on the ministry’s website.

It will also work with destination service providers to ensure that destinations can safely receive vaccinated tourists.

The update, however, does not state if vaccinated tourists will be subject to 14-day quarantines.

The tourism minister states: “We are working hard towards receiving international tourists, especially vaccinated tourists, in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Border management efforts will also be strengthened to allow travel between provinces, he adds.

The move will be the first phase of a tourism reopening plan, which is part of a tourism recovery roadmap spanning 2021-2025 that Cambodian prime minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen approved on 30 March.

In 2020, Cambodia drew only 1.31 million international tourists, representing a nearly 80% decline compared to the year-ago period, according to figures by Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism. It adds that the decline in international tourists cost the tourism industry over $3 billion. FLIGHT GLOBAL

