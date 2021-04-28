Koh Kong: A family of 8 consumed poisonous mushrooms, causing 2 deaths and the others were hospitalized on April 28, 2021 at 7:30 in the morning in Preah Ang Keo village, Dong Peng commune, Sre Ambel district, Koh Kong province.

Police said that the Dong Peng police force initially received information about the deaths of two people: Bonna Siewman, a 13-year-old boy (who died at Sre Ambel Referral Hospital), and Bonna Koma, a 10-year-old boy (who died at Kantha Bopha Hospital).

Police say eight people from a poor family ate poisonous wild mushrooms on April 24, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. and at 5:46 p.m. they went to be treated at the Sre Ambel District Referral Hospital.

(Source omitted- pictures of dead children).