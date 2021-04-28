Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the afternoon of 28 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 698 new cases of COVID-19. 994 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all but 1 were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak- 1 was an imported case on a worker returning from Thailand. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 11,210 (sources vary slightly).

Case numbers were: 588 in Phnom Penh, 43 in Banteay Meanchey, 3 in Kampong Speu, 3 in Takeo and 3 provinces. 2 from Pursat, 72 from Kandal and 16 in Sihanoukville.

A total of 11,761 cases have been reported, 4,698 cases treated. Currently there are 6,968 active cases and 88 deaths (6 today).

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting