Kampot: A Brazilian woman was found lying on the street and died at the hospital on the night of April 27. 2021. She was discovered on National Road 3 in Ta Deb village, Sangkat Andong Khmer, Kampot city.

According to Kampot traffic police, the victim, NATALIA MONTONI, was born in 1988 (aged 32). At 7:30 pm on April 27, passengers reported seeing a foreign woman lying on the national road, police said. Next to the victim sleeping, they found a motorcycle with a trail dragged between the milestones 151-152, and blood on the road. Immediately, the police arrived at the destination and rushed the victim to the hospital, but unfortunately the woman died due to serious injuries.

Authorities speculated that the crash may have been caused by a car traveling in the same direction from south to north. After the incident, the authorities began a search for the car to prosecute the driver. NKD