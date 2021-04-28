Svay Rieng Province: Authorities cracked down on brokers who brought about 130 Vietnamese and Chinese men and women from Vietnam across the border into Cambodia illegally through the Bavet International Border Crossing.

Authorities say 11 Chinese brokers smuggled 112 Vietnamese and Chinese nationals from Vietnam across the border into Bavet. The foreigners were brought to stay in the “Four Seasons Hotel Apartment” in Bavet Kandal village, Bavet commune, Bavet city, Svay Rieng province, owned by a Chinese national.

According to the source, the operation took place after the Svay Rieng Provincial Gendarmerie and Bavet City Gendarmerie patrolled and found more than 100 Vietnamese and Chinese men and women getting off motorcycles and walking into the “Four Seasons Hotel Guesthouse”.

At 2:00 AM on April 27, 2021, the joint police cracked down and arrested 11 Chinese suspects. Authorities then took them for questioning and searched the hotel, finding 112 Vietnamese and other Chinese men and women who had just crossed the border from Vietnam illegally.

According to the source, the foreigners were sampled by the competent authorities to test for COVID-19 and all of them were taken for 14 days isolation.

According to other sources, the Vietnamese and Chinese are employees of a casino in Bavet. Some of them have workbooks that have not expired yet. This means that these Vietnamese people work in casinos, and after the government closed the casinos, then the Vietnamese people returned to Vietnam. It was not until the Royal Government announced the reopening of tourist destinations across the country that Vietnamese and Chinese illegally crossed the border from Vietnam into Bavet City to return to work in the casino.

The source added that as 11 Chinese suspects were sent to the Svay Rieng Provincial Gendarmerie Headquarters for questioning. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]