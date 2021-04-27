Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology issued a notification on the morning of April 27, 2021: On the weather conditions from April 28 to May 4, 2021. The Ministry urges people to be careful of thunder, lightning and strong winds that may occur, especially in the provinces in the central lowlands from April 28 to May 4.



The low pressure system from India is increasing its influence over Cambodia with the gradual change of direction from the southwest, a sign that the rainy season will begin in the first week of May.



Based on the situation of this climate the following forecast is predicted:

1- Provinces in the central lowlands:

Minimum temperatures 24-26 ° C – – Maximum temperatures 31-33 ° C

Scattered to moderate rain is possible. There may also be some parts of the southern and northwestern provinces with heavy rainfall.

2-Dangrek mountain range and northeastern plateau:

Minimum temperatures 23-25 ​​ºC – Maximum temperatures 31-33 ° C

Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible.

3- Coastal areas:

Minimum temperatures 24-26 1C – Maximum temperatures 30-32 ºC

Moderate to heavy rain is possible.

Follow the weather situation HERE



