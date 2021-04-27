Banteay Meanchey: Cambodian police sent seven Thai nationals to Thai authorities, but the Thai authorities refused to accept them.

The Thais were detained on the Cambodian-Thai border at 7 am on April 26, 2021, at the checkpoint in Sangke village, Boeung Beng commune, Malai district.

Border guards said that on April 26, a joint force, including the Sangker Police Post, the 815th Border Guard Battalion, the Boeung Beng Administrative Police Force, cooperated with the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Military Force and the Battalion Military Force 511 to conduct border operations and prevented seven Thais, including two women, from attempting to cross the border into Thailand illegally.

The seven Thais, after being questioned by authorities, said they had come from Chiang Rai, Thailand, to stay in Poipet for to work. After attempting to return to Thailand, they were arrested by the Cambodian authorities.

Coalition forces confirmed that after interrogation, the seven Thais said that they had contacted each other on Facebook to find a job and that they had a job in Poipet, Cambodia, and then they boarded a plane from Chiang Rai to Samut Prakan and continued by car to Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, to continue to the Cambodian-Thai border through the Thai border crossing north of Poipet.

In Poipet city. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, they lost their jobs and tried to return to Thailand from Sangke village, Boeung Beng commune, Malai district, taking 2 taxis (unknown brand) driven by 2 Cambodians.

Ben Sam Ath, Malai District Police Inspector, confirmed that the seven Thai nationals, including two women, were handed over to the Thai Immigration Police at the Poipet International Gate by the Malai District Police Inspectorate and Cambodian Immigration. However, the Thai side would not accept them, claiming that their quarantine is the responsibility of Cambodia first. At present, all have been sent to perform quarantine in Malai district. MCPN

