Kandal Province: A fuel truck caught fire for an unknown reason, but fortunately the incident dis not injure the driver.

The incident occurred on April 27, 2021 at 9:30 at Peam Reang Leu village, Peam Reang commune, Leuk Dek district, Kandal province. According to Leuk Dek District Police, the truck carrying gasoline and diesel belonged to Kim Kin, a 57-year-old Cambodian man, residing in Ampil Teuk Village, Kampong Phnom Commune, Leuk Dek District, Kandal Province.

The driver was Kin Vandeth, male, 31 years old. The same source said that on the day of the accident, the truck was transporting gasoline and diesel in the village. When it arrived at Peam Reang Leu village, Peam Reang commune, Leuk Dek district, Kandal province, it suddenly caught on fire. Two fire hoses were used, but the flames did not go out, so the driver fled into a mango plantation forest behind the village and managed to open the door an escape unharmed. MCPN