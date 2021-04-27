Phnom Penh: On April 27, 2021, a Rolls Royce luxury car with Cambodian number plate BRS.7377 was stopped with three Chinese people inside.

The luxury car was driven by an unidentified man carrying three Chinese nationals, two men and a woman, and was attempting to pass a checkpoint blockade in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh, at the the end of the Chroy Changvar bridge road around the Kouch Kanong roundabout.

It is reported they were contravening lockdown regulations on travel in Phnom Penh.

After the car was stopped, specialized forces brought the Cambodian driver, along with as the car and the three Chinese nationals to the National Police Commissioner General for further questioning in order to proceed with the legal procedure. TVONLINE

UPDATE: All involved were fined 2.5 million riels ($625) each

UPDATE: According to NKD:

Mr. San Sok Seiha, spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, said on Tuesday that regarding the issue, the luxury car was driven by a soldier (with the rank of lieutenant colonel) and accompanied by three Chinese men and women. Immediately on suspicion, the target police arrested the four people to take for further questioning at the Office of Minor Crimes of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police.

The military officer who is the driver of the above car was named as Moeun Samon, who works in the Defense Command Unit. After his arrest, the officer confirmed that he had received orders from his boss to remove the car from the company around Aeon Market 2 in Sen Sok district to transport 3 people (1 female) from Sky Bar Club in Tonle Bassac In Chamkar Mon district, in order to take them to Hotel Sokha. When they arrived at the Kouch Kanong roundabout, the police stopped the car and asked for documents.

