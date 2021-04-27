Phnom Penh: The Government of Cambodia has issued a notice banning all Indians and foreigners traveling from India from entering the country which goes into effect in 48 hours.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, this is to prevent the new B1 617 variant of the coronavirus spreading- which has recently emerged in India, and is highly contagious and more severe than the B117 ‘Kent/UK’ mutation currently the dominant strain in Cambodia.

The Ministry said that all Indians and foreigners traveling from India, passing through India or have a history of traveling to India in the previous 3 weeks will be barred from entry 48 hours after the release of this notice (about afternoon on April 29).