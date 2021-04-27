Takeo: On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 7:30 am, under the direction of Mr. Sok Samnang- Takeo Provincial Police Commissioner- forces led a crackdown on marijuana cultivation.

Kirivong District Police Inspectorate in cooperation with the forces of 12 commune administrative police stations searched, cut and burned marijuana plants that were illegally planted by criminal farmers at 2 locations in Dob Khang Lech Phnom Touch, located in Preah Bat Choan Chum Commune, Kirivong District (the Green Triangle), with an area of ​​approximately 126 square meters.

Specialists are currently searching for the marijuana grower to bring him to justice. POST NEWS

