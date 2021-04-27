Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the afternoon of 27 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 508 new cases of COVID-19. 127 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak and 1 was an imported case on a worker returning from Thailand. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 10,513 (sources vary slightly).

Cases were found in Phnom Penh: 248, Kandal: 135 (reportedly linked to a garment factory cluster), Banteay Meanchey: 73 (47 Indonesians, 1 Chinese, 25 Cambodians), Sihanoukville: 47, Prey Veng: 2, Takeo: 2, Kampong Speu: 1.

A total of 11,063 cases have been confirmed in Cambodia, with 3,704 cases treated and a total of 7,270 people are currently being treated. 82 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting