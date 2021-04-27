Phnom Penh: In the 12 days from April 15 until the morning of April 27, the authorities have arrested 305 people who violated the government’s ban on movement.

Colonel San Sok Seiha, spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, said that of the 305 offenders, 10 were detained by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, and 16 were sent to court. 18 were allowed to return home to continue their interrogation at the district inspectorate and follow legal procedures and 245 others were fined.

It should be noted that those who do not respect the laws and violate the administrative measures issued by the Phnom Penh authorities will be fined from 1 million to 5 million riels ($250-1250) and can be sentenced to imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years and an additional fine of 2 million to 10 million riels if the violation leads to the transmission of COVID-19 to others. KPT

