Phnom Penh: On the afternoon of April 25, 2021, Mr. Mov Manit, District Governor and Chairman of Sen Sok District Unity Command, led a force to close the location of Mlup Sbov Mean Leap Restaurant, which did not follow the instructions of Phnom Penh Capital Administration.

The business is located on Street No. 1007Z in Poung Peay Village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Authorities arrested a total of 6 people, who were taken to the Police Inspectorate of Sen Sok to follow legal procedures. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]