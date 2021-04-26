Banteay Meanchey : The ‘Red Zone’, or restricted area in Poipet, has expanded and will cover the whole area of ​​Poipet city, which has 3 Sangkats after Banteay Meanchey Provincial Administration decided to block more areas for entry and exit.

On April 26, the entire location in Sangkat Poipet and a part of Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City will be completely blocked. More than 70,000 people, including foreigners, living in the city will be barred from leaving and nobody will be permitted to enter the city from the outside.

The move comes after an outbreak was detected and now there are many more confirmed positive COVID cases, including Indonesians, Cambodians, Chinese and Thais. Since April 23, there have been around 150 positive cases detected in Poipet and mass ‘rapid’ testing is continuing. RASMEI