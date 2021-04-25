Phnom Penh: On the night of April 25, 2021, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration confirmed that since Phnom Penh Capital Administration issued Instruction No. 009/21, dated April 10, 2021, regarding the suspension of the sale of all alcohol and customers in restaurants, cafeterias, food stalls, cafes, cafes, drinks and all kinds of food and beverage businesses, as a result of this measure has contributed significantly to the prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19 in the capital Phnom Penh.

The Capital Administration decided to continue to suspend the sale of alcohol of all kinds through the following guidelines:

1. All markets, beverage distribution depots and food and beverage businesses of all kinds continue to temporarily suspend the sale of all kinds of alcohol in Phnom Penh for another 2 weeks from April 25, 2021 until May 8, 2021

2. Individuals who continue to sell, distribute and transmit all kinds of alcohol during the prohibition period will be punished as defined in the Law on Measures to Prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Received this instruction: Director of Administration of Phnom Penh Capital Hall, Commissioner of Phnom Penh Municipal Police, Commander of Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie, Governor of the Board of Governors of the 14 Districts, Director of Departments-Special Units around Phnom Penh Capital Administration, Private Sector, Market Management, Depot Owner, Food and Beverage Business Owner. All types of traders, citizens and all stakeholders must participate in the implementation of the contents of this instruction effectively and with a high sense of responsibility. NKD