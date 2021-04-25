Banteay Meanchey Province: The Governor of Banteay Meanchey Province, HE Oum Rath, has issued a decision defining some geographical areas in Samaki Meanchey Village and Kbal Spean 1 Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province as ‘Red Zones’.

The “Red Zone” is the term given to an area with a severe number of COVID cases. Restrictions include:

* Individuals are prohibited from leaving their current residence and not allowed to engage in sports activities outside their residence. They may only travel for medical reasons and to visit health officials for samples to be tested for COVID-19 virus or to be vaccinated against the virus at the nearest location inside the Red Zone as scheduled and with the permission of the relevant authorities.

According to the decision, the three locations in the red area include:

1- The whole area of ​​Borey Duong Chan which is located in Samaki Meanchey Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City.

2- Around Ma Vongsa Residence, located in Samaki Meanchey Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, South side from Wat Srah Trach Road, corner of South Road, Golden Planet Casino to Dam Road K5 and North side from Corner of Wat Srah Trach Road, Intersection between Samaki Meanchey Village and Prey Prich Village to Dam K5 Road

3-Around the Poipet Plus Casino and Hotel compound located in Kbal Spean 1 Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, the northern part from the corner between Srah Trach Road and Deum Putra Road to Wat Paliley Road and the southern part from the corner between Srah Trach Road and the road behind Urina Guesthouse to Wat Baliley Road.