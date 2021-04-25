Ratanakiri Province: A worker was shot dead by a gunman without knowing the reason why.

The incident reportedly involved the plantation owner, who shot at the worker at 14:30 on April 24, 2021 at the plantation house in Kong Youk village, Pate commune, O’Yadao district, Ratanakiri province.

According to preliminary information, the assailant who shot the victim was Ly The Cheang, a 48-year-old man from Dambok village, Prek Dambok commune, Srey Santhor district, Kampong Cham province- also a senior office of the Army who currently resides in Kong Youk Village, Pate Commune, O’Yadao District, Rattanakiri Province.

The unnamed victim, male, died on the way to Bor Keo District Health Center.

After the incident, police immediately went to the scene and arrested the suspect and remanded him in custody to make a report to the provincial court for legal proceedings. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]