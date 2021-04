Banteay Meanchey: A traffic accident caused a BMW 1200cc GS Adventure motorcycle to burst into flames near Thmor Dek village, on the border of Oddar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey provinces, next to the road to Banteay Chhmar temple.

Initial reports suggest that the motorcycle was in a collision with a smaller motorcycle. Injuries are not yet known.

