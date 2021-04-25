Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the evening of 25 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 616 new cases of COVID-19. 190 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 9,246 (sources vary slightly).

There were546 cases (1 fatality) in Phnom Penh, 24 cases in Kandal, 20 cases in Sihanoukville, 8 cases in Prey Veng, 7 cases in Takeo, 2 cases in Svay Rieng, 2 cases in Mondulkiri, 2 cases in Kampong Thom, 2 cases in Kampong Chhnang, 2 cases in Koh Kong and 1 case in Kampong Speu, where a 65-year-old female patient died.

A total of 9,975 cases have been confirmed in Cambodia, 3,400 cases treated, and 74 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting