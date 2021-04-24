Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the evening of 24 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 511 new cases of COVID-19. Just 62 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 509 were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak and 2 was imported. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 8810 (sources vary slightly).

Phnom Penh reported 318 cases, Sihanoukville: 126, Kandal: 44, Banteay Meanchey: 4, Kampong Cham: 5, Kampong Chhnang: 4, Svay Rieng: 2, Kampong Thom: 2, Takeo: 2, Tbong Khmum: 2.

A 41-year-old Indonesian man was diagnosed after arriving in Cambodia from Indonesia on April 9 and a 32-year-old Cambodian man who arrived in Cambodia from South Korea (both 2nd tests).

A total of 9,359 cases have been confirmed in Cambodia, 3,210 cases treated, and 71 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting