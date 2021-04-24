Preah Sihanouk: According to Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin, on April 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM, security arrested a suspect in a drug case in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

Li Yu, a Chinese man born in 1988 living in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province. China.

Evidence seized included 5 packs of white crystalline powder suspected to be drugs, 20 pink pills (WY amphetamine tablets) and 1 mobile phone.

The suspect is currently being held at the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate for questioning and legal action. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]