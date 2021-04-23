Phnom Penh: On April 23, 2021, the COVID-19 Research Sub-Committee made an urgent announcement to people who went to the location of Virak Buntham Company, Old Market Branch, to be careful and stay isolated for 14 days, after an employee tested positive for COVID.

Therefore, those who have been to the location of Vireak Buntham Company, Old Market Branch from 10 to 19 April 2021, are urged to pay attention to monitor your health for 14 days from the day you went to this at-risk location. KOMSAN

Only yesterday, Virak Buntham announced it was launching ‘mobile markets’ from their fleet of buses to reach areas in Phnom Penh under lockdown.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]