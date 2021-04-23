Stung Treng: On April 22, 2021, river guards and the community of Preah Rumkel commune reported that a river dolphin weighing more than 100 kg was found floating in the vicinity of Prey Kantouy, Anlong Svay village, Preah Rumkel commune, Borey O’Svay Sen Chey district.

Stung Treng fisheries officials cooperated with the dolphin conservation organization WWF, and said that the animal was old dolphin, about 20 years old and had worn out teeth.

The corpse weighed more than 100 kg and had been dead between 5 to 7 days. Due to the deteriorated state, it could not be determined whether it was a female or a male.



The cause of a dolphin’s death may be due to old age and illness. AREY