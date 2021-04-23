Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 23 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 655 new cases of COVID-19. 224 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 654 were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak and 1 was imported. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 8301 (sources vary slightly).

Cases were found in Phnom Penh: 522, Sihanoukville: 113, Kandal: 5, Takeo: 5, Kampong Cham: 3, Kep: 3, Kampong Speu: 1, Tbong Khmum: 1, Mondulkiri: 1 and a Cambodian migrant worker from Thailand.

The total case number now stands at around 8848 (sources vary). A total of 61 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting