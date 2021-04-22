Phnom Penh: Virak Buntham Company has been allowed by Phnom Penh Capital Hall to use 64 trucks to drive and sell food (like a Mart Market) throughout Phnom Penh, across lockdown areas at a reasonable price to the people. This is the first time that a private company has contributed such efforts to Phnom Penh Capital Hall.

Allowing the company to use mobile vehicles to sell groceries at an affordable price is to help people avoid having to travel to the market to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the community.



Mobile shops will be going out from April 22 onwards- you can follow the company’s Facebook to know the time of sale

https://www.facebook.com/VirakBunthamExpress/



NKD