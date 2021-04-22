Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 22 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 446 new cases of COVID-19. 130 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 7647 (sources vary slightly).

Cases were found in Phnom Penh: 331, Sihanoukville: 82, Kandal: 21, Takeo: 5, Kampong Speu: 2, Svay Rieng: 1, Battambang: 1, Banteay Meanchey: 1 Kampong Cham: 1, Prey Veng: 1

The total case number now stands at around 8193 (sources vary). A total of 59 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting