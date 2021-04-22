Kampong Speu: 18 people were arrested on April 21, 2021 at a guesthouse called Heng Mean Leap, located in Veang Chas Commune, Oudong District, Kampong Speu Province.

Of the detained, there were 16 Indonesians and 2 Cambodians who had left from Phnom Penh against the regulations of the nationwide provincial travel ban.

According to the certificate issued by the Phnom Penh Municipal Health Department, the suspects were all tested negative for COVID, and on April 19, 2021 escaped from Phnom Penh in five vehicles. They were headed to Poipet, Banteay Meanchey Province.

At the border of Kampong Chhnang Province, the authorities forbade them to cross and they slept in the car for one night. On April 20, 2021, they went to stay in Heng Meanleap Guesthouse in Veang Chas District Odong. Only two cars and two Cambodian drivers remained with them.

After arresting all the suspects, the police prepared a case file and sent 16 Indonesian foreigners (4 females) to the department for further processing, while the two vehicles and two drivers were sent to the provincial police commissioner to continue the legal procedures. They were also ordered to make a payment according to Article 10 of the COVID Law of 1,200,000 Riels per person to the provincial administration. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]