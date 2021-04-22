Phnom Penh: The spokesman of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, Mr. San Sok Seiha, said that as of the afternoon of April 21, 2021, the authorities have arrested 127 people, of which the court has issued six detention orders, five were questioned in court, two were questioned at the police station, seven were instructed and released, and 107 were fined.

Authorities cracked down on 127 individuals who violated the blockade of Phnom Penh, including sending them to court for education, guidance and fines. Among the 127 people were a two-star police officer, a military officer and the children of a police officer.

Please be informed that on April 14, the Royal Government issued a decision on the closure of Phnom Penh and Takhmao City of Kandal Province to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The temporary closure of Phnom Penh and Takhmao cities for 14 days from April 15 to April 28 was in order to ensure the effectiveness of virus control and prevent the spread to other areas.

During the implementation of this blockade, everyone is prohibited from leaving their current home or residence unless absolutely necessary. However, travel outside of the current residence or lodging may be permitted in the following circumstances:



– Travel to work or conduct business or business in a closed geographical area without restrictions as defined in Article 3 and with attached documents confirming the work, occupation or business issued by the relevant business place or the nearest local authority.

Travel to food or grocery stores and daily necessities authorized by the local authority. Travel for this purpose may be carried out by a maximum of two members per residence or lodge no more than three (3) times per week and at the nearest location within the geographical city or district in which they reside. Bring your Cambodian ID card or ID card to travel to hospitals, maternity wards, clinics or pharmacies for urgent health reasons within the closed geographical area. This emergency medical trip out or into a closed geographical area is possible only with the permission of the authorities implementing the blocking measure, limiting the number of people to no more than four (4) people in each case, but must strictly implement the obligations related to health safety measures

Travel to appear before a health officer for samples to be tested forCOVID-19 and to be vaccinated against COVID-19in or out of closed geographic circles. Travel to participate in activities that serve the public interest or necessary purpose.

