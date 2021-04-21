Phnom Penh: On April 21, 2021, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration presented a map of the “Red Zone” locations which are in total lockdown to prevent COVID-19 spreading. The zones are in Khan Meanchey, Khan Por Sen Chey and Khan Toul Kork.

The locations designated by the Phnom Penh Capital Administration as the “Red Zone” in Phnom Penh include the following:

1. Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II and Sangkat Stung Meanchey III of Khan Meanchey.

2. Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey.

3. Village 14, Village 16 and Village 17 of Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork.

It should be noted that the “red zone” is an area that the Royal Government has designated as having a serious level of cases and must be strictly enforced.