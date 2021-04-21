Phnom Penh: Two phone snatchers were arrested after driving a motorcycle into a police barricade, injuring a police officer, at 1:45 pm, on April 21, 2021, in Sangkat Psar Depot, Khan Toul Kok, Phnom Penh.

The incident occurred near the traffic light at Wat Neak Vann along Russian Federation Blvd. in Sangkat Phsar Depot 3, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, two suspects riding a black Wave motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1G-5157 were traveling along the Russian Federation and saw the victim, a female cleaner working under the 5 January flyover, talking on an OPPO brand phone. One of the young men snatched the phone from the victim’s hand and escaped. However, they quickly came across the police roadblock at Wat Neak Voan traffic light and smashed into it. An officer manning the checkpoint was injured, and sent to the emergency room, while the suspects fell off the motorcycle were arrested immediately.

After the incident, the police arrested the two suspects and immediately took them to the 3rd Depot Market Police Station for questioning and later sent them to the Tuol Kork District Police Inspectorate for legal action. Authorities returned the phone to the victim. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]