Takeo Province: Four youths who violated the authorities’ ban on drinking and dancing in Ang Reang village, Boeung Tranh Khang Cheung commune, Samrong district, were sentenced by the Takeo Provincial Court to one year in prison and fined one million Riels for violating administrative rules and obstructing the implementation of measures to combat COVID-19.

The four young men were sentenced under Criminal Case No. 260, dated 19-04-2021, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4, Article 10 and Article 11 Of the Law on Measures to Prevent the Outbreak of COVID-19 and Other Deadly and Dangerous Infectious Diseases- which prohibit gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

Trial Judges, Mr. Nou Dara and Prosecutor Sriv Kimsros, pronounced the sentence of imprisonment for each man for 1 year and a fine of 1 million riels ($250) per person.

On the evening of April 18, 2021, the Governor of Takeo Province, Mr. Ouch Phea, ordered the authorities to arrest the four young men who were drinking and dancing. KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]