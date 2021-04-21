Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 21 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 303 new cases of COVID-19. 239 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 7201 (sources vary slightly).

The cases were found in Phnom Penh: 248, Sihanoukville: 19, Kandal: 26, Takeo: 8 and Kampot: 2

The total case number now stands at around 7747 (sources vary). A total of 54 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting