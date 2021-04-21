Tbong Khmum: At least one person was killed and two others injured in a bomb blast after one of the three victims recovered a UXO buried in the ground.

According to the source, this incident happened on April 21, 2021 at 12:10 in the eastern part of Trapeang Pring village, Trapeang Pring commune, Tambor district, Tbong Khmum province.

The source added that the three victims were:

1. Poeun Pov, male, 12 years old, who died after being taken to the hospital.

2. Moth Samnang, male, 29 years old (severe injury, broken right arm) who was sent to Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital.

3. Be Kuoy, male, 78 years old (minor injury), sent to the District Referral Hospital for treatment.

The three victims live in the commune where the incident took place.

Authorities said they found a bomb buried in the ground. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]