Phnom Penh: Mr. Khuong Sreng held a meeting of the Phnom Penh Municipal Unity Command (Video Conference) with the 14 Khan authorities on the night of April 19, 2021.

Phnom Penh Governor Khuon Sreng has ordered local authorities in all 14 districts to issue ID cards to each family so that they can leave their homes and go to the market to buy food, vegetables, fish and meat for their family’s livelihood. In particular, all public and private markets must strictly follow the rules of the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

In addition to the above, Mr. Khuong Sreng also advised the local patrol force to implement effectively to ensure that there is no traffic, drinking and other gatherings in each local area during the Phnom Penh lockdown.

He added that in order to allow people to leave their homes to go to the market, the local authority will be the issuer of ID cards, with only one per family issued.

Separately, for the distribution of gifts and aid, Mr. Khuong Sreng urged all districts to implement quickly to distribute to people in need in a timely manner. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]