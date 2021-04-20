Phnom Penh: On the morning of April 20, 2021, the police force of Chroy Changva district handcuffed a military officer after he rode a motorbike and hit a barricade and began using violence against the police. The suspect, who is a military officer, will be taken to court immediately.

According to Mr. San Sok Seiha, Assistant and Spokesman of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, this morning, April 20, the perpetrator was named Khieu Chan Sopheaktra, 31 years old, a military officer of the Ministry of Defense. He was arrested by the Chroy Changvar District Inspector on the morning of April 20, 2021.

In addition, the spokesman added that the perpetrator hit the barricade, then insulted and beat the police on duty. Authorities are now bringing him for questioning and preparing a file to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. NKD

