Daun Penh, April 20, 2021

Notice:

Temporary suspension of operations of Market in Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh

Daun Penh District Administration would like to inform the people and the public, in particular all traders that in the last days, traders and residents became infected with COVID-19 related to the “February 20, 2021 Community Event”



The situation has spread rapidly, which is alarming and immediate health measures are needed to prevent it.



Daun Penh District Administration will temporarily close Kandal Market in Sangkat Phsar Central 1 for 14 days from April 19, 2021 to the 2nd May 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Daun Penh District Administration would like to appeal to business people, security, staff, workers in the market and the families of relevant traders as well as people who have been in and out of the market from April 5 to April 19, 2021, if you have a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and suspect of being infected with COVID, please come to Baktouk High School or Boeung Trabek High School immediately to get a test.



In case the authorities find that you missed or evaded giving sample, traders will not be allowed to do business.

Daun Penh District Administration hopes to believe that the people and the public in particular all traders who are doing business in Kandal Market are understanding, tolerant and involved in implementation of the notification.