Kampong Chhnang : A foreign man was found dead in a rented room in a guesthouse without anyone knowing the cause on April 20. The discovery was made in Prochumet Guesthouse, located in Mong Barang Village, Sangkat P’er, Kampong Chhnang city.

The foreigner was staying in Room 13. According to the documents, the body was identified as 63-year-old Frenchman Mark Lucien Forest.

According to the guesthouse owner, it is not known when the Frenchman died or what his illness was. He smelled a bad odor and reported it to the police. When the police arrived, they opened the door and realized that the foreigner was dead.



Authorities are cooperating with provincial doctors to examine the body, but say no foul play is suspected.



Those staying at the guesthouse are barred from leaving for 14 days, and samples have been sent to Pasteur Institute for COVID testing.