Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 20 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 431 new cases of COVID-19. 31 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 429 were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak and 2 imported. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 6898 (sources vary slightly).

Two imported cases were 31-year-old Indonesian man from India arrived in Cambodia on April 18 and a 20-year-old Chinese woman who arrived on April 6.

429 cases related to the community on February 20, in Phnom Penh, there were 271 cases, in Sihanoukville 133, Kandal province 10, 4 in Takeo, 4 in Kampong Cham, 2 in Prey Veng, 1 in Kampong Chhnang, 1 in Kampong Thom, 1 in Kampot, 1 in Svay Rieng an 1 in Tbong Khmum.

The total case number now stands at around 7444 (sources vary). A total of 49 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting