Kampot: On April 20, 2021, 11 Chinese nationals who intended to travel through Kampot province to Phnom Penh were caught hiding in a minivan to confuse the authorities.

Troops stationed at his provincial border stopped a vehicle in Ang Khlai village, Tra Meng commune, Chhuk district. Inside were 11 Chinese nationals who had come from Sihanoukville on National Road 4 through Techo Aphivath Commune, Chhouk District.

According to the General Commissioner, the vehicle was a silver SsangYong brand, license plate Phnom Penh 2AH-0465. According to the intial questioning, they were traveling from Sihanoukville and on their way to Phnom Penh, hiding under Styrofoam boxes to disguise themselves as seafood. The 11 suspects were sent for questioning to search for the mastermind. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]