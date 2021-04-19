Kandal Province: The vegetable wholesale market was closed in Doeum Kor Market, Phnom Penh for 14 days, from April 18 to May 1, 2021, after the Ministry of Health found traders and security guards were infected with COVID-a total of about 100 positive cases.

In accordance with the request of Phnom Penh Capital Hall, the Kandal Provincial Administration has selected the location of Kandal Provincial Football Stadium, which is a large area of ​​about 2 hectares for temporary sale and wholesale of vegetables instead of the Phnom Penh market.

On the morning of April 18, the market commission, in cooperation with Takhmao commune authorities, organized public order to sell at the designated location. So far, it is observed that traders have started to sell vegetables wholesale to customers gradually.

The Governor of Kandal Province, HE Kong Sophoan, on the night of April 17, inspected the location at the provincial football stadium. He noted the temporary vegetable wholesale market will be large enough to maintain a safe and orderly distancing gap to prevent the spread of COVID-19. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]