Kandal Province: On the evening of April 19, 2021, a group of doctors and health officials came down to take the first sample from 11 people who measured a temperature above 37 degrees Celsius and will continue to take samples on the traders in Takhmao Stadium Market, Kandal Province.

On the afternoon of April 19, 2021, the Provincial Unity Command ordered the authorities to close the market in Takhmao Stadium, Kandal Province temporarily after receiving information that at least 11 people were measured before entering the market with a temperature above 37 degrees Celsius, which is a concern.



Immediately, the Governor of Kandal Province directly ordered the forces and relevant authorities to cordon off the market area, forbidding outsiders from entering and not allowing insiders to leave, in order to allow medical doctors and health officials to come down and take samples.



Major General Chhoeun Socheat, Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner, led the force at the target where the provincial authorities ordered the closure with the utmost caution. So far, the medical team is taking samples of 11 people who have overheated and other traders. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]