Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Capital Administration on April 19, 2021 issued a decision to designate areas in Khan Meanchey, Khan Por Senchey and Khan Toul Kork as “red zones” .

1. Sangkat Steung Meanchey I, Sangkat Steung Meanchey II and Sangkat Steung Meanchey III in Khan Meanchey

2. Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Senchey

3. Village 14, Village 16 and Village 17 of Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork

The “Red Zone” is the term given to an area with a severe number of COVID cases. Restrictions include:

* Individuals are prohibited from leaving their current residence and not allowed to engage in sports activities outside their residence. They may only travel for medical reasons and to visit health officials for samples to be tested for COVID-19 virus or to be vaccinated against the virus at the nearest location inside the Red Zone as scheduled and with the permission of the relevant authorities.

* Markets and places selling food and groceries, as well as all activities, occupations and businesses in the Red Zone shall be temporarily suspended, except for the following activities which are permitted to operate normally:

1. Fire Service 2. Electricity supply, 3. Water supply, 4. Emergency and public health services, including pharmacies, 5: Alcohol and oxygen production and supply, 6: Noodle production and supply, 7: Locations selling ​​cooking gas, 8: Government food supply and emergency services, 9: Suppliers of medicines and medical equipment, and 10: Garbage collection and transportation services.

* All travel in and out of this red area is strictly prohibited except:

1: Travel of civil servants and armed forces of all kinds who have the authority to implement measures during the blockade in conjunction with the mission order, 2: Travel related to emergency relief distribution activities prepared by CPPCC- with the ID card and mission order issued by the Executive Committee of the CCP, 3: Travel of health officials and staff, both public and private, including pharmacies, with a permit issued by the Ministry of Health. , 4: Travel of officials and staff of the fire service, 5: Travel of officials and staff of the Electricity and Water Supply Service and the state food supply service in conjunction with the mission order, 6: Work Officers and staff to enter and exit the state strategic warehousing facility in conjunction with the mission order, 7. Travel of officials and staff of emergency services, both public and private, with a permit issued by the Ministry of Health, 8: Travel of staff of the noodle production and supply site with a travel permit of the Executive Committee of DP, 9: Travel of the staff of the production and supply of alcohol and oxygen with the travel permit of the Executive Committee of the DAC. And 10: Travel of cooking gas sales and distribution staff with a travel permit of the Executive Committee of the CPPCC.

Violation of the travel ban and the ban on the above activities, occupations or businesses shall see enforcement authorities strictly enforce the law, including the temporary detention of transportation and other administrative sanctions, in accordance with the regulations and procedures in force.