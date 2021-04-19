Kampong Speu Province: A modern crematorium incinerator for the victims of COVID19 has arrived at Oral District Hall and is ready to be installed in Ta Sal Commune, Oral District.

On March 9, 2021, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, introduced all measures to prepare for the construction of a crematorium for the victims of COVID-19 from all capital and provincial authorities. The state-of-the-art automatic device was ordered for the cremation of those who die from COVID-19.

The machine is ready to be transported to the crematorium, which covers an area of ​​about 10 hectares and was organized by Phnom Penh Capital Hall and is located in Ta Sal Commune, Oral District, Kampong Speu Province. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]