Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 19 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 624 new cases of COVID-19. 48 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 6469 (sources vary slightly).

In Phnom Penh there were 465 cases, Sihanoukville 144 (most linked to Psar Leu), Takeo province 10, Svay Rieng province 3, Kampong Cham province 1 and Pursat province 1

The total case number now stands at around 7013 (sources vary), of which 2524 have been treated. Active cases now number 4439. A total of 45 deaths have been reported.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting