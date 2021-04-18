Phnom Penh: A man was arrested in connection with a case of intentional violence (driving a vehicle and hitting a police officer, causing a broken leg and fracture of the right ankle) and violating the lockdown rules in Phnom Penh.

The incident took place at the base of the old Monivong Bridge, National Road 1, corner of Street 363, Khan Chbar Ampov, on April 17, 2021 at 08:30.

According to Chbar Ampov District Police Officer, the victim was Ek Saran, male, 57 years old, a police officer. The suspect’s name is Ban Meng Hour, male, 19 years old, a driver, living in Sangkat Stung Meanchey, Khan Meanchey.

Prior to the incident, police in Chbar Ampov district implemented the rules on the closure of Phnom Penh and Takhmao City of Kandal Province to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the scene, the suspect was driving a blue Hyundai with license plate Phnom Penh 2H-4403 when the victim, a Deputy Inspector, stopped to ask for a permit to enter and exit, he found that there were no documents to show.

The suspect drove the vehicle back, but refused to listen, and drove forward, hitting the victim, crushing the victim’s leg. After the incident, the suspect escaped, but was arrested by the police and was sent to the Chbar Ampov District Police Inspectorate for legal action. The victim was sent to Cho Ray Hospital for treatment. PPTIMES

