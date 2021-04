Kampot: On Sunday 18th of April, 2021, a 36-year-old German man named STEVE KASKE (owner of The Playground) was arrested. He is accused of violating the curfew in Kampot and posting his actions on Facebook.

Currently, the authorities have built a case and sent the suspects to court to follow the procedure.

SOURCE: Kampot Police (full passport details, so link not added)

UPDATE: also now in AREY NEWS