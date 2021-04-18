Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 18 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 618 new cases of COVID-19. 60 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to what is still known as the Feb. 20 community outbreak. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 5845 (sources vary slightly).

Case numbers were: Phnom Penh: 493, Sihanoukville: 75, Kandal: 31, Svay Rieng: 8, Prey Veng: 5, Kampong Speu: 3, Takeo: 2, Kampong Cham: 1 and included 609 Cambodians, 7 Chinese, 1 American, and 1 Filipino.

The total case number now stands at around 6389 (sources vary), of which 2,476 have been treated. A total of 43 deaths have been reported.