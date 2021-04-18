Phnom Penh: Fishermen under the new Monivong Bridge retrieved the body of a baby floating in the river. The baby’s body was found at 4:10 pm on April 18 under the new Monivong Bridge in Prek Village, Sangkat Chbar Ampov I, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

According to Mr. Pov Huot, Chief of Chbar Ampov I Commune, the baby was just born. There were no signs of torture or injury on the baby’s body.

The commune chief claimed that nobody living around the area knew of the identity of child or parents. He immediately took the body of this poor baby to be deposited at Wat Po Preah Bat, also known as Wat Chbar Ampov.

People are sympathetic to the baby, and ask how the mother could throw their child’s body into the river like this. KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]