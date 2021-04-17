Kampot province: Police arrested two Chinese nationals in an ambulance attempting to cross from Kampot to Sihanoukville. Authorities are currently preparing to deport them from Cambodia.

Kampot Provincial Police arrested the two Chinese nationals traveling in an ambulance in order to cross from Kampot to Sihanoukville in violation of the Royal Government’s instructions of passage from one province to another. I

Major General Mao Chanthurith, Kampot Provincial Police Commissioner, told the media on April 17, 2021 that the operation was carried out by the Kampot Provincial Immigration Police Force led by Brigadier General Sem Sophoan in cooperation with the Chinese police took place on April 14, 2021.

However, at the time of arrest, only preliminary interrogation was required, as COVID tests had to be examined first in order to proceed. When the result was negative, on April 17, 2021, the specialized police force and the immigration planning force sent the two Chinese nationals to the eviction preparation office in Sihanoukville for immediate deportation.

Lt. Gen. Mao Thurith confirmed that on the day of the incident, the two Chinese nationals tried to drive an ambulance with the logo “Chong Xin Hospital” across the border between Kampot and Sihanoukville provinces. When the police interrogated them, they tried to drive away, but were detained by special forces at the intersection of Bokor Mountain in Kep Thmey Village, Boeung Touk Commune, Teuk Chhou District, Kampot Province

The two Chinese nationals were named as LI CHANGQING and WANG YOUZHI.

The authorities should continue to investigate whether the logo and the name of the clinic above are legal. NKD

